Derby County boss Paul Warne has cited the Josh Vickers example to insist that at Pride Park he has the best bench he ever had as a manager.

The Rams, fighting for promotion to the Championship, are set to take on Cheltenham Town away from home in League One on Saturday.

Ahead of the match, there are some worries for the Derby manager to deal with as there will be a number of players, who are set to miss the game through injury.

Tyreece John-Jules, Elliot Embleton, Joe Ward, Liam Thompson, Callum Elder and Jake Rooney are all out injured.

However, Warne insists that he still has enough players at his disposal to make the difference and further took time to insist that the squad depth is the best he ever had.

“I mentioned the bench and spoke about it a few times”, Warne told Rams TV.

“But I didn’t even mention Josh Vickers on the bench who I think would be everybody’s number one in this league and he’s competing with Joe Wildsmith.

“It’s definitely the strongest bench I’ve ever had.

“It comes with other challenges but I would rather have problems on ‘who can I pick?’ as opposed to ‘who am I going to pick?'”

Derby have managed a five-game unbeaten run and will look to build on that against Cheltenham.