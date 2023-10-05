David Nugent thinks that teams are going up against Leicester City just trying to hold on for dear life due to the quality of the Foxes.

Leicester registered their fifth straight win in the Championship on Wednesday after defeating third placed Preston North End 3-0 at the King Power Stadium.

Maresca’s Foxes are at the top of the league table and their playing style is garnering praise from the former players and supporters.

Nugent believes that Leicester have a squad full of players capable of playing in the Premier League and pointed out that they brought in players like Harry Winks from the top-flight.

He believes that Leicester are so good at the King Power Stadium that away teams only come with a hope to hit the Foxes with a counter attack so that they can salvage something from the game.

“People come here [King Power Stadium] just hoping and praying to hit you on a counter attack and sneak a goal, then just try to hold on for dear life”, Nugent said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“The players we have in the Championship, they are all Premier League quality.

“The players we have brought, Harry Winks, have Premier League quality.

“Vards scored over 100 goals in the Premier League, Ndidi Premier League player, Dewsbury-Hall.

“The team is full of talent.”

Leicester are set to welcome Stoke City to the King Power Stadium at the weekend before they go into the international break.