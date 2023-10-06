Former Norwich City star Che Wilson is of the view that Canaries boss David Wagner has yet to find his best attacking options.

Josh Sargent’s injury against Huddersfield Town has left the Norwich boss with a dilemma regarding his forward options.

Wagner has used different forward options during recent games, but has so far failed to find the right candidate to lead the attacking department.

Wilson pointed out that Norwich City’s forward players have been given opportunities by the Canaries boss that they have failed to utilise.

He also stressed that Wagner has yet to find his preferred attacking options and believes that if the issue with their forward department continues, then it might become a big problem for the Canaries.

“They have eight players that David Wagner has played every game this season, obviously tried and tested”, Wilson said on BBC Radio Norfolk.

“It alludes to me that he is not quite sure of his best attacking options, which is a bit of a worry.

“People are given chances, and they are not taking them.

“If that persists, that could be a real problem.”

Norwich have lost four out of their last six league games and it remains to be seen whether Wagner will be able to find a solution to their forward options to push for promotion.