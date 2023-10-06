Stevenage manager Steve Evans has revealed that he used to sing Shaun Maloney’s name when he was in action for Celtic, but will not be singing it this weekend.

Evans’ Stevenage side are due to play host to Maloney’s Wigan Athletic in League One this weekend.

Maloney’s side have been on the receiving end of some poor results and find themselves in the relegation zone at present.

Evans still considers Wigan to be a huge test for his Stevenage side however and believes the fixture is an exciting one at the Lamex.

The Stevenage boss revealed that when Maloney turned out for Celtic he used to be singing his name.

Maloney had two spells as a player with Celtic, but Evans will not be giving him any favours on Saturday.

“We have an exciting fixture on Saturday with Wigan coming, Premier League, FA Cup winners, Shaun Maloney the manager”, Evans told his club’s media.

“I used to sing his name when he was at Celtic.

“I won’t be singing it on Saturday, Shaun.

“And really good players, really good players and we will need to be at our best.

“It was always going to be a testing period when you have got Oxford, you are away at Bolton, you have got Wigan, we go to Blackpool in between that we’ve got Wycombe in the Papa Johns.”

Stevenage have had a superb start to life in League One under Evans and could further underline their progress by beating Wigan.