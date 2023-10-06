Aston Villa manager Unai Emery insists that he wants the energy and positive face of John McGinn every single day.

The Villa skipper netted the only goal that secured a 1-0 victory for his side in the Europa Conference League match against Zrinjski Mostar on Thursday.

The Aston Villa manager was pleased with the performance of his player and insisted that the Scotland international works as a positive influence within his squad.

The best thing about McGinn, Emery revealed, is his desire to work and win every single match he plays.

No matter whether it is an international match or a match for Aston Villa, the former Hibernian player is always available, which the former Arsenal manager believes is the best thing about him.

“He’s positive; he’s smiling every day. He’s very responsible and mature. He likes football.

“He likes to work in football and he wants to win every match”, Emery said at a press conference.

“He’s available; he plays more or less 90 minutes for his national team and he’s playing with us every match.

“He’s ready and always doing his work, being versatile.

“For us, with our injuries, he’s even played as a left-back.

“I want his energy and his positive face every day.”

McGinn has featured in 12 matches overall for Aston Villa so far making three goal contributions.