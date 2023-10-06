Reading manager Ruben Selles has stressed that his side have the ability to earn three points on the road ahead of their clash against Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road on Saturday.

The Royals have made a poor start to their league campaign this season, which was compounded by the point deduction they faced.

Selles’ side have yet to register an away victory in League One this term and they are now languishing in 20th position in the standings.

The Reading boss wants to turn the tables now and emphasised that his side know how to grab an away win, pointing to their impressive away displays at Millwall and Exeter City in the EFL Cup and EFL Trophy, respectively.

“I want to reload and go again, and try to make the very best of that game, and try to be competitive to earn the first three points away from home“, Selles told Reading’s in-house media.

“I am not looking at last season because it is pointless for me, but I also know we beat Millwall 4-0 in the cup, we beat Exeter 9-0 away also so we have made some good performances away.

“It is not that we do not know how to do it.

“We have not been getting the results away.

“I think we have some away performances in the league that we can take from but we did not get the result.“

Reading are desperate not to go down for a second successive season and they will be looking to earn points from Brisbane Road in a bid to climb the table.