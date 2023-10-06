Liverpool have joined Everton and Brentford in the hunt for super speedy Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, it has been claimed in Germany.

The young forward is having a breakthrough season at Hoffenheim, scoring four goals in the opening six Bundesliga games for the club.

His performances at the start of the campaign have already turned heads and several clubs are interested in getting their hands on him.

Both Everton and Brentford are keen on Beier, who clocked a speed of 34.45 kmph last season and is rated as the second quickest player in the Bundesliga, behind just Bayern Munich’s Leroy Sane.

And according to German daily Bild, Beier is very much a name on the shortlist of targets for Liverpool too.

Jurgen Klopp is a fan of the player, who is known for his blistering pace, and is interested in taking him to Anfield.

However, with interest in the Hoffenheim man growing, the Reds may have to move quickly

The young forward, who will soon turn 21, also has a goal in two appearances for Germany Under-21s to his name.