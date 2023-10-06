Cheltenham Town star Sean Long feels that Derby County are a massive club with a good squad and stressed it is crucial to do what the manager says.

Derby are on a five-match unbeaten run after defeating Blackpool 3-1 on Wednesday away from home.

Paul Warne’s side have managed to climb up the table to seventh place and now they are set to visit Gloucestershire to lock horns with Darrell Clarke’s Cheltenham.

Long admitted that Derby are a huge club in League One and pointed out that the Rams have a good squad with a good manager.

He also insisted that Cheltenham are aware of the difficulty of the task at hand and stressed that on Saturday they have to implement what their manager wants from them.

“There is no getting away from the fact that Derby are a massive club”, Long told Cheltenham’s media.

“Good players and a good manager and we know how much of a test it is going to be.

“But it is up to us to start implementing what the manager is asking of us.”

Derby will be determined to continue their momentum going into the international break by defeating Cheltenham on Saturday.