Nottingham Forest are scouting VfB Stuttgart centre forward Serhou Guirassy, but they are set to face competition from Fulham for his signature.

The 27-year-old forward joined Stuttgart initially on loan from French outfit Rennes in the summer of 2022 and later made his move permanent in 2023.

Guirassy has begun the season in a sensational manner, finding the back of the net an astonishing ten times in just six Bundesliga outings.

His excellent form in front of goal is drawing attention from the Premier League.

Now, according to German daily Bild, Nottingham Forest have joined the race and are currently scouting the 27-year-old.

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper wants to improve on his attacking options and the Stuttgart star has caught his eye.

Guirassy has a contract with the German outfit that expires at the end of June 2026 and has a €20m release clause in his contract.

Premier League interest also comes from Fulham, who are keeping a close eye on the Stuttgart man.

Now it remains to be seen whether either Fulham and Nottingham Forest will be interested in triggering his release clause in the winter.