Matty Fryatt has insisted that Leicester City have a real fear factor, especially at home, where teams are prepared to accept a point even before the game begins.

A 3-0 win over Preston this week helped Leicester to equal the best-ever start to a Championship season after ten games set by Sheffield United in 2005.

Leicester have won nine of their opening ten league games and are looking like odds-on favourites to go straight back up to the Premier League at the end of the season.

They are the top scorers in the Championship alongside Ipswich Town and have conceded the fewest number of goals as well so far.

Fryatt stressed that there is a real fear factor around Leicester at the moment, especially when they are playing at the King Power Stadium.

He pointed out that teams are coming in and are happy to sit back in order to get a point against the Foxes even before the game begins.

The former Foxes star said on BBC Radio Leicester’s When You’re Smiling Podcast: “I think now, as well, there is that fear factor from the opposition.

“They are going to the King Power in particular and they will accept a draw even before the game begins.

“Even Preston had a few chances on the break but they just set up to sort of, ‘can Leicester break down the opposition?’ and eventually the quality comes through.”

Leicester will again be in action at home on Saturday when they will host Alex Neil’s Stoke City.