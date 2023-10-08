Jarrod Bowen does not have a release clause in the new contract he has signed with West Ham United.

Bowen has continued his progression at the London Stadium, earning admiring glances from other Premier League clubs and breaking into the England squad.

Now West Ham have made sure to lock him down on a long term contract which is due to run until the summer of 2030.

And crucially for West Ham, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, there is no release clause contained in Bowen’s new deal.

As such, if clubs come calling for Bowen then they would have to reach an agreement with West Ham rather than being able to trigger a clause.

Bowen clocked the full 90 minutes of Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League.

He will now head off to link up with Gareth Southgate’s England squad for this month’s matches with Australia and Italy.

The Hammers will be hoping that Bowen comes through any minutes he is given by Southgate unscathed.