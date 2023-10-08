Fixture: West Ham United vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

West Ham United boss David Moyes has picked his team to entertain Newcastle United at the London Stadium in the Premier League this afternoon.

The Hammers were in European action in midweek and recorded a 2-1 win in Germany against Freiburg.

Moyes will now set his sights on going into the international break with a league win, but will be aware his men face a tough challenge in the shape of Newcastle.

West Ham though have lost just once at home so far this season and that defeat came at the hands of Manchester City.

Alphonse Areola is between the sticks for West Ham, while at the back Moyes picks Vladimir Coufal, Kurt Zouma, Nayef Aguerd and Emerson Palmieri as a four.

Midfield sees West Ham field Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek, while Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen support Michail Antonio.

If Moyes wants to shake things up then he has options to turn to, including Mohammed Kudus and Danny Ings.

West Ham United Team vs Newcastle United

Areola, Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson, Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, Soucek, Paqueta, Bowen, Antonio

Substitutes: Fabianski, Kehrer, Ogbonna, Fornals, Cornet, Ings, Kudus, Benrahma, Mubama