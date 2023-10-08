West Ham United are aware that there is rival Premier League interest in target Charlie Hughes and could move quickly for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Centre-back Hughes is on the books at League One side Wigan Athletic and despite the Latics’ struggles has stood out.

West Ham have been sending scouts to check up on Hughes’ progress at Wigan and consider him someone who they could develop over the longer term.

However, West Ham are aware that there is rival Premier League interest in the Wigan man.

And as such, the Hammers could have to move quickly if they want to make sure they secure the 19-year-old’s services.

Wigan know they may have to cash in on the teenage defender as they look unlikely to be in the mix to win promotion back to the Championship this term.

Hughes spent time in the youth ranks at both Manchester City and Liverpool before heading to Wigan.

The Latics, aware of his quality, have him locked down on a long term deal which runs until the summer of 2028.