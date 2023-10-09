Reading defender Tyler Bindon has insisted that his side’s EFL Trophy clash against Swindon Town is crucial for their morale.

Ruben Selles’ team are currently languishing in 22nd position in the League One standings after a poor opening to the campaign.

They have suffered back-to-back defeats against Northampton Town and Leyton Orient, respectively, in the league and are now eyeing a welcome break from League One action.

Bindon is set to miss the clash against the EFL Trophy meeting with Swindon due to international duty for New Zealand, but stressed that his team need to find positive results from the match.

He also believes that a good result before the international break would have a positive impact on the team, with gruelling fixtures awaiting the Royals after the break.

“The Swindon game is very important for the team and their morale because it is not easy losing”, Bindon told Reading’s in-house media.

“It will be nice to get a good result against Swindon and go into the international break on a positive note.”

It remains to be seen what side Selles will field against Swindon as he seeks a morale-boosting win for the Royals.