Derby County assistant Richie Barker has revealed that the Rams will approach the EFL Trophy match against Notts County like a league game.

The Rams are currently sitting eighth in the League One table with 18 points in eleven matches this term.

They drew their last match against Cheltenham Town on Saturday and up next, they will visit Meadow Lane to take on Notts County on Tuesday.

Barker is eager to see the team keep their good run of form and overcome the League Two table toppers.

He insisted that the Rams will not underestimate Magpies and they will approach the cup clash like they do for any league match.

“Pretty much as we would for a league game, really”, Barker said on Rams TV when he was asked how Derby County are planning to approach the match.

“We will be doing the same process in terms of the analysis, the training, the preparation.

“Obviously, we are without a couple of players through the internationals.

“But it’s a game we want to win.

“I think we are pretty much unbeaten in this little section between the two international breaks.

“So, we want to continue that and obviously hopefully that a win will put us through to the next stage.”

Now it remains to be seen if the League One side will be able to beat high-flying Notts County away from home.