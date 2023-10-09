Sheffield Wednesday’s chase of Danny Rohl as the successor to Xisco Munoz is still on track, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Owls parted ways with the former Watford manager after the 43-year-old failed to win any of their first ten Championship games.

While caretaker manager Neil Thompson continues with that attempt, the search for a permanent successor to Munoz goes on.

There are a number of names that have been doing the rounds, veteran manager Neil Warnock being one of them.

Former RB Leipzig assistant manager Rohl is yet another name that has also been linked.

Rohl is without a job after leaving his post as the assistant manager of the Germany national team.

Though the process drags on, Sheffield Wednesday’s attempt to appoint Rohl as their manager remains on track.

However, it might take time owing to multiple issues, such as the contract, staff agreements and work permits.

Rohl would be an experienced appointment for the Championship side having worked for teams such as Leipzig, Southampton, Bayern Munich and also the Germany national team.