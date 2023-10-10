Former Championship attacker Sam Parkin has admitted that Blackburn Rovers fans are right to be concerned about the club’s forward options for the rest of the season.

Blackburn hammered Queens Park Rangers 4-0 at Loftus Road last weekend but have been an inconsistent side up front this season.

They are sitting 17th in the Championship standings after winning just four of their opening eleven league games in the ongoing campaign.

Despite the four goals at Loftus Road on Saturday, Parkin has reservations over the striker options Blackburn have in their squad for the rest of the season.

He indicated that it could again stem Blackburn’s progress this term and he is not sure that Sam Gallagher, Tyrhys Dolan, Ryan Hedges and Semir Telalovic are enough to power them up the league table.

Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast: “I think a lot of the Blackburn fans will still be concerned about the lack of strikers in the squad.

“Is that going to be the Achilles heel again? Can they get by with Gallagher, Dolan and Hedges?

“They have signed Telalovic but he hasn’t really had an opportunity yet.

“Is that going to continue to be a problem?”

Blackburn will return from the international break with a home game at Ewood Park against Cardiff City.