Former Championship star Sam Parkin has revealed his bafflement that Derby County did not sign a striker who would guarantee 20 goals for them and believes that this decision could define the Rams season.

Last season, Derby fell short of the last playoff spot by one point and this season, Paul Warne’s side are determined to get back to the Championship.

Derby saw last season’s top goalscorer David McGoldrick leave the club in the summer and brought in Conor Washington and Martyn Waghorn this summer.

However, Parkin is not convinced by the new signings and stated his disbelief that Derby did not sign a player who would guarantee them 20 league goals and stressed that this decision will define the Rams’ promotion hopes.

Parkin believes that Derby have to spread the 20-goal total among players in the squad to chip in if they want to get promoted.

“I still feel that; I just could not believe they did not go in and get guaranteed 20 goals in the striking department”, Parkin said on the What the EFL podcast.

“And I think that is going to be the thing that ultimately is going to define their season.

“If they can get that even spread and get people chipping in, they will be able to make it.

“But last year, they just fell short for the same reason.”

Washington and Waghorn have scored a total of seven goals between them so far in the league and it remains to be seen whether they will be able to help Derby get back to the Championship this season.