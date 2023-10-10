Former Premier League star Adrian Clarke is of the view that Hull City star Jaden Philogene is a player of such quality that he will end up in the Premier League, citing his display against Millwall.

The 21-year-old winger is a product of Aston Villa academy and this season he joined Hull City on a permanent transfer in search of regular games.

Philogene has established himself as a regular in the Hull City starting line-up and at the weekend he scored and provided an assist to help the Tigers take one point from their game against Millwall.

Clarke stated that Philogene was excellent against Millwall on Saturday and hailed his performance as a classy one.

And the former top-flight star is confident that the Aston Villa academy product has the ability to end up in the Premier League in the future.

“Classy performance at the weekend against Millwall”, Clarke said on the What the EFL podcast.

“A really nice goal and then a fantastic assist.

“A little Cruyff turn inside the box, sold the defender, and laid it on for his teammate.

“Philogene is a player I think will probably end up back in the Premier League.”

The 21-year-old featured three times in the Premier League for Aston Villa, including one appearance this season before joining Hull City.