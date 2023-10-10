Adrian Clarke has blasted Birmingham City for sacking John Eustace as manager and told Blues owners that the move was classless.

Despite being in sixth place in the Championship, Birmingham decided to part ways with Eustace.

Birmingham’s owners claimed that they want to appoint a manager who will introduce a brand of fearless football and Wayne Rooney is at the top of their list.

Clarke believes that the decision to sack Eustace, claiming that he lacks a winning mentality, is classless and thinks that Birmingham’s ownership sacked the English tactician the moment Rooney was available.

The ex-Premier League star stated that Birmingham have failed to acknowledge what an impressive job Eustace has done for the club and believes that it was a horrible way to part ways with the former QPR assistant manager.

“It is just classless for Birmingham’s new owners to not even pretend to drag out until they lose a few games”, Clarke said on What The EFL.

“Just literally whip him straight out of the role the minute Wayne Rooney lands back in the UK.

“To really not thank him for the good work he has done and to claim really that he does not share their ambition and winning mentality, I just think it is quite a horrible way to say goodbye, to be honest.”

Eustace has also been linked with the Rangers job and it remains to be seen where his next destination lies.