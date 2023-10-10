Former top-flight star Adrian Clarke is of the view that it will be a massive gamble for Sheffield Wednesday if they appoint Danny Rohl, who has never managed a team before, as their new manager.

Sheffield Wednesday sacked Xisco Munoz after a series of bad results, which left them bottom of the league table and now the Owls are in search of a new manager.

It is suggested that Rohl, who has worked as an assistant to Hansi Flick and Ralph Hasenhuttl, is currently leading the race to become Sheffield Wednesday’s new boss.

Clarke pointed out that it will be a huge gamble for the Owls if they appoint someone like Rohl, who has no prior experience being in charge of a team and is new to the Championship.

“Interesting that it does look like they will go for the German guy Danny Rohl, who was an assistant to Hansi Flick but has never been a manager before”, Clarke said on the What The EFL podcast.

“Highly rated coach in German football.

“Heck of a gamble for him to go work with this owner and gamble for Sheffield Wednesday to go with someone who is new to English football, new to being an actual manager.

“I am not sure that is the best way forward.”

Rohl is currently out of work after leaving the assistant manager role of Germany national team in September.