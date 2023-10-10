Former top flight star Adrian Clarke is impressed by Ipswich Town’s running power and believes that the Tractor Boys are an extremely energetic team.

Ipswich are flying high at the moment in the Championship as they extended their unbeaten run to nine after last weekend’s game.

The Tractor Boys are currently in second place in the league table and they have accumulated 28 points from eleven games so far this season.

Clarke believes that Ipswich’s players deserve credit for matching the intensity of the Championship with such ease and admitted that the Blues have impressed him with their running.

He pointed out that Ipswich are working tirelessly to get on the end of crosses, support each other by making runs and he stressed that they are a very energetic team.

“Absolutely flying, pure momentum”, Clarke said on What The EFL podcast.

“The manager is getting a lot of plaudits, but I think players should get credit too because they are taking to the level so easily.

“What strikes me about Ipswich is their running power.

“You look at their goals, players are busting their guts to get into the box to get on the end of things, to join in to get on the end of a cross and to make a run to support someone.

“There is so much energy in that team.”

Ipswich will take on Rotherham United after the end of the international break and it remains to be seen whether the Blues will be able to continue their form throughout the season.