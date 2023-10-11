Carlisle United boss Paul Simpson has berated his side for their poor display against Nottingham Forest Under-21s in the EFL Trophy match but hailed the young Forest team for showing on-field gusto.

Nottingham Forest Under-21s are managed by Warren Joyce and they are currently sitting in 12th position in the Premier League 2 standings this term.

The young Tricky Trees are aiming high in the EFL Trophy and they are in contention to go through the next round after their 2-0 victory against the Cumbrians.

Simpson sang the praises of Nottingham Forest Under-21s for the young players’ high work rate on the pitch.

However, he was critical of his side’s lackadaisical approach against their opponents in the last match.

“People have talked about the level of performances we have had against Harrogate and the problems they cause us”, Simpson told the Cumbrians’ in-house media.

“But this has to go down as the worst since I have been back at this club.

“It was really poor, and I am not trying to take anything away from Forest’s young lads because they showed a real enthusiasm and desire to play.

“They passed the ball well and had forward players with life about them.“

Nottingham Forest want to ensure a steady flow of players through their set-up and they are keeping a keen eye on the displays of their young squad in the EFL Trophy.