Former Ipswich Town star Sam Parkin is of the opinion that Manchester United loanee Brandon Williams is doing things at Portman Road that he has never done at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old left-back came through the Manchester United academy and has struggled to establish himself in the first team.

This season, Williams has joined Ipswich on loan, where he has been a key player for Kieran McKenna’s side, featuring eight times in the league so far this season.

Parkin admitted that he has never seen Williams take on or drive at opposition defenders while playing for Manchester United like he is doing for Ipswich right now.

He believes that the 23-year-old has been misdirected or wrongly positioned by the coaches at Manchester United to get the best out of his qualities.

“I thought he was someone who flew into tackles and got involved over the officials all of a sudden, like, obviously, Kieran McKenna had him at United, but I never ever saw him driving or never saw him taking on anyone”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“Incredible, he must have it in his armoury, so he has either been wrongly positioned or directed by coaches previously because he looked like someone who was not quite up to the Premier League and looked like he was maybe going to fall down the levels.”

Despite Williams being a left-back, McKenna has utilised the Manchester United loanee in the right-back position in several games, and the 23-year-old has earned praise for his performances.