Charlton Athletic boss Michael Appleton has stated that he knows what Ipswich Town loanee Panutche Camara is capable of and pointed out that the player is proven at League One level.

The 26-year-old midfielder joined Ipswich last season and he has joined Charlton on loan this season in search of regular football.

Camara suffered a foot injury after joining the Addicks and he is supposed to link back with the squad over the following week.

Appleton pointed out that Camara is proven on the League One stage and stressed that he knows what exactly Camara can bring to the Addicks.

And the Charlton boss believes that the Ipswich loanee can be a major asset for the club when he is back fit.

“At this level he is proven”, Appleton was quoted as saying by the South London Press.

“I know what he is capable of, having come up against him as an opposition manager.

“It’s not as if I need to do my work on Pan in any way, shape or form.

“I know what he is about.

“He will be a major asset to us once he is fit and raring to go.”

Camara has featured three times for Charlton since joining and it remains to be seen whether the Ipswich star will be able to help the Addicks turn their season around after returning from injury.