Former Sheffield Wednesday star Miguel Llera is of the view that under Xisco Munoz, the Owls players looked like eleven mannequins off the ball.

Sheffield Wednesday brought in Munoz in the summer after parting ways with Darren Moore, who led them back to the Championship last season.

The Owls hierarchy sacked Munoz after his side failed to register a single victory in the first ten games of the league campaign, leaving them bottom of the table.

Llera is of the opinion that the main problem under Munoz was the Owls off-the-ball activity and he pointed out that the players looked like eleven mannequins without the ball.

He admitted that he failed to see any desire from the Sheffield Wednesday players to win the ball back with urgency and believes that based on the way they played, even a League Two side would have defeated them.

“Under Xisco the main problem was without the ball”, Llera told Yorkshire Live.

“It was shocking. It was like having 11 mannequins on the pitch.

“There was no desire, no tackling, no closing down, no passion. It’s impossible to win games like that.

“If they were playing like that against a League Two club they’d still lose.

“Any player, if you are giving them seven, eight, nine seconds on the ball.

“It’s too long. I couldn’t believe it from a manager like him.

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to appoint their new manager and it is suggested that Danny Rohl is leading the race to be the Owls new manager.