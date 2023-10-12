Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has admitted that he is well aware of his own limitations as a leader and he is learning to improve and get better.

Guehi is again having a solid season at Crystal Palace and has broken into the England squad this term.

The defender is in the Three Lions squad ahead of facing Australia and Italy in the next week and he is keen to make his mark for the national team.

The centre-back is looking to take his game to the next level but admitted that he is very aware of all the limitations in his game.

He conceded that he is still learning how to be a leader and is looking to make sure that he learns from the coaches and the players around him.

Guehi is looking to work on his limitations and hopes to learn and improve moving forward.

The defender said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I am very wary of my limitations as a leader I would say.

“I think I have a lot of qualities, but there is definitely a lot of things that I can get better at and definitely will get better at.

“I think every day is a learning process, learning from the players around me, learning from coaches and try and improve those leadership qualities every day.

“You know you can’t always be perfect. I am definitely aware of that myself.

“I see them in myself every day, but they are definitely things I want to work at.

“I know I am getting better at them as long as I keep working on them each day.”

Guehi is hoping to make a mark for England and be in the squad for next summer’s European Championship.