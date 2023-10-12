Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson has revealed that he still feels some pride in scoring the winning goal against Manchester United at the end of last month.

Palace beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford towards the end of last month to compound Erik ten Hag’s problems with the north west giants.

Andersen was the one who netted the goal in the 25th minute when he produced a brilliant volley, which nestled in the top left-hand corner of Andre Onana’s net.

A couple of weeks down the line, Andersen conceded that he has watched that goal a few times and admitted that he feels pride at the quality of the strike.

He stressed that as a defender he has never tried to win games by scoring goals but is delighted with the strike he produced against Manchester United this season.

Andersen was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “I have seen my goal against Manchester United a few times.

“It was damn cool.

“I have never tried to win a match before, so it was a cool feeling.

“There was a commentator who said it was a ‘striker’s goal’.”

Manchester United lost to Galatasaray in the next home game in Europe before beating Brentford in injury time at Old Trafford just before the international break.