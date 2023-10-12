Former Norwich City striker Chris Sutton believes that although the Canaries are going through a bad run of form, under David Wagner they are playing with an identity.

Despite starting the season in a good manner, Norwich stumbled upon a bad patch of form where they managed to win only one of their last six games.

Norwich are currently in eighth place in the league table and a section of the Canaries faithful are unhappy with the current situation.

Sutton admitted that winning one game out of six is not an ideal situation for Wagner but believes that the German manager has improved Norwich’s home form.

He also added that although the team are going through a bad patch, they are playing with a certain identity.

“Yes, they are in a bad run currently”, Sutton wrote in his Pinkun column.

“One win from six is far from ideal.

“But Wagner has improved the form at Carrow Road, they are playing with an identity and he inherited a tricky situation back in January.”

Norwich drew 1-1 in their last game against Coventry City at the weekend, despite leading the game through a Jon Rowe 41st-minute strike.