Aston Villa director of football operations Damian Vidagany has stressed that his job is to make sure that sporting director Monchi can focus on creating a strong recruitment team.

Vidagany is a vastly experienced football operator and worked for nine years at Valencia before becoming the director of football operations at Villa Park over the summer.

He has been a strong support system to manager Unai Emery and sporting director Monchi, but insisted that his job is not to provide technical opinions to either of them on the football side of things.

The Villa director claimed that he shares a strong relationship with Monchi and they are more or less a double act at the club.

Vidagany stressed that his job is to make sure that Monchi has the best chance to create a strong recruitment team as Villa continue to try and attract bigger and better talents going forward as a club.

He told The Athletic: “I don’t go offering technical opinions or decisions.

“What I do is provide Unai and Monchi with solutions and a quick response to the demands they have in developing the club.

“We work like we’ve been together for 10 years.

“My role allows Monchi to be focused on the sporting and scouting side of football, creating and developing a strong network of scouts.

“We work as Batman and Robin because the structure of Villa needs to grow very fast.

“We are putting the club at a level towards European football and bringing international players who are expecting a high standard.”

Aston Villa have made a strong start to the season and are sitting fifth in the table after five wins in their opening eight Premier League games.