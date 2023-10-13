Wolverhampton Wanderers Under-21s boss James Collins has sung the praises of winger Enso Gonzalez for his on-field talent and work rate.

Gonzalez, 18, made a permanent switch to Molineux from Paraguayan side Club Libertad this summer and has made one Premier League 2 appearance this term.

Collins believes that the promising attacker needs a decent amount of minutes on the pitch to showcase his talent.

Admitting to language barrier Gonzalez faces, the Wolves coach stressed that the attacker works hard on the pitch and is a player that will excite the Molineux faithful.

“He has got bundles of talent and for a young player, he is exciting. I am sure he is exciting for supporters to see”, Collins was quoted as saying by the Athletic.

“He needs to pick up the structural stuff, which again is not easy at the moment for him because of the language.

“He seems to have a good manner and a good way about him and he is brave on the pitch.”

Gonzalez will be hoping that Wolves boss Gary O’Neil gives him an opportunity to sample the Premier League soon.

Wolves headed into the international break on the back of a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa and next take on O’Neil’s former club Bournemouth.