Stevenage boss Steve Evans has pointed out that Derby County boss Paul Warne’s celebration after beating Blackpool away shows what a tough place Bloomfield Park is.

Evans’ side are in fifth place in the League One table with 20 points from eleven games and are set to take on Blackpool at the weekend away from home.

Blackpool have suffered only one defeat so far at home this season and that came against Derby County earlier this month, where Warne’s Rams snatched a 3-1 victory.

Evans believes that Blackpool are a good side and thinks that the Derby boss’ excitement after winning at Bloomfield Park shows how strong the Seasiders are at home.

“They are a very decent side”, Evans told Stevenage’s media.

“I think you only had to look at the reaction of my old fitness coach, Paul Warne, when he got a great result at Blackpool two weeks ago and won 3-1.

“I have never seen Warne get excited about football many times, but he got really excited about that victory and so should he because it is a really tough place to go.”

Stevenage’s league form took a dip with back-to-back defeats at the hands of Bolton Wanderers and Oxford United, but they managed to steer back to winning ways with last week’s win against Wigan Athletic.

Evans’ men will host Warne’s Derby outfit later this month in League One action.