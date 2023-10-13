Danny Rohl has been granted a work permit as Sheffield Wednesday close in on appointing him as their new manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Owls sacked Xisco Munoz following their 1-0 defeat to West Brom and the club have been working on bringing in a new manager.

Wednesday are sitting at the bottom of the league table after earning just three points from their opening eleven Championship games and are yet to win a game this season.

The club have been in talks with Rohl over bringing him in as their new manager and a deal is close to getting agreed upon.

And it has been claimed that the necessary work permit has been obtained for him to take up the job.

The deck is clear for Wednesday to finalise an agreement with the German and appoint him as their new manager.

An agreement is likely to be agreed upon soon, as Sheffield Wednesday have the paperwork in place now.

Rohl is a well-respected coach in Germany and has served as an assistant at Bayern Munich and the Germany national team.

He also has experience of working in England where he was the assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl at Southampton.