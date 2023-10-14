Former PSV Eindhoven coach Huub Stevens has admitted he does not yet know just how fast Southampton loan star Armel Bella-Kotchap is.

Southampton lost a host of players after they suffered relegation from Premier League last season and Bella-Kotchap exited for PSV Eindhoven on loan.

Bella-Kotchap has not yet nailed down a regular spot in the PSV Eindhoven side and will be looking to do so soon.

Stevens admitted that Bella-Kotchap is pacey and he can chase a player in a foot race, and as such he can play high up on the pitch.

The former PSV Eindhoven coach is not yet fully sure how quick off the mark the Southampton loanee is.

“I know he can run fast on longer distances, so he can play with space behind him”, Stevens told Dutch daily the Eindhovens Dagblad about the Saints’ loanee.

“But I am not sure how fast he is in those first few meters; I have to make a better judgement.

“I am not sure he is fast enough on that front.”

Southampton will be keeping a close eye on the German’s development this season, with Bella-Kotchap rated highly.