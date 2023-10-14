Nicolo Zaniolo wants to put the turbulent end to his spell at Roma behind him and focus on shining in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

The 24-year-old Italian joined Roma from Inter Milan in 2018 and made an instant impact to become the Serie A Young Player of the Year for the 2018/19 campaign.

His time with the Giallorossi did not go smoothly though, with injuries playing their part in restricting his outings, and he publicly forced an exit from the club in the winter transfer window this year.

Aston Villa snapped Zaniolo up on loan from Turkish side Galatasaray this summer and he is now settling into the Premier League.

Zaniolo admitted that even though he had his share of responsibilities back in Italy, things could have ended much better with Roma.

He does not though want to be drawn into focusing on Roma and is keen to simply think about Aston Villa.

“I won’t name names, I don’t like media wars”, Zaniolo told Italian daily La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com).

“But at Roma, things could have ended differently: I feel great love for the fans, my team-mates, the team, the city, and they love me.

“It’s a disappointment I felt.

“I have responsibilities, but so do other people.

“When there are messes like this it means that we all played our part.

“But I don’t want to talk about the past, now I’m in the Premier League and I’m thinking about the future.”

Aston Villa have an obligation to sign Zaniolo permanently if he hits certain targets during his time at Villa Park.