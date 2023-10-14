West Bromwich Albion out-on-loan star Jamie Andrews has admitted that he has been welcomed into the dressing room at Grimsby Town with open arms.

Andrews, 21, came through the youth ranks at the Hawthorns, but he has yet to make a senior appearance for the Championship side.

The central midfielder joined Grimsby on a season-long loan deal in the summer transfer window amid his hopes of getting more playing time on the pitch.

His loan move to Grimsby is an upgrade from his previous temporary stints in Non-League and the midfielder lauded his new team-mates for their welcoming nature.

Andrews insisted that the environment of the Mariners’ changing room is helpful for a newcomer to settled in.

“Amazing, the lads, honestly, there is not a single bad person in that changing room”, Andrews told Grimsby’s in-house media.

“They have all made me feel welcome, I get along with everyone.

“And hopefully, we can keep up building our relationships on and off the pitch.”

Andrews is aiming to impress his parent club during his loan spell at Blundell Park and catch Carlos Corberan’s eye.