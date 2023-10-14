Gary Rowett has admitted that Millwall striker Kevin Nisbet is unlikely to be fit in time for the Preston North End game next weekend.

The London outfit are currently short in their forward options as both Duncan Watmore and Nisbet are sidelined due to injury; Watmore is also tipped to miss the Preston match.

Nisbet was forced to come off during Millwall’s last Championship match against Hull City, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

He was called up by Scotland over the current international break, but the Scots sent him back south after taking a look at the injury.

Rowett admits that Nisbet’s injury is such that he will not be back for the Championship meeting with Preston.

“No, I think it will take a little more time than that”, Rowett told the South London Press when asked about whether Nisbet will be available for the Lions’ encounter against Preston.

“He is one that is probably going to be a two to three weeks, minimum.

“We pulled him out of our game with a tight hamstring and he went with Scotland, but with a view to potentially scanning him – because we thought there might be something wrong.

“They scanned it and then sent him back.

“The process was fine. It worked well – I appreciate Scotland doing that.

“Some international teams, I dare say, would get the player out there and training but they were quite keen to follow up on our advice.”

Millwall snapped Nisbet up from Scottish side Hibernian in the summer transfer window and he has so far struck twice in the Championship.