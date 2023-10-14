West Ham United picked Wycombe Wanderers over other interested clubs when sending out Freddie Potts on loan due to the Chairboys progressive style of play, according to the Athletic.

Potts is highly rated at the London Stadium and West Ham were aware that they would receive loan interest in him over the course of the summer transfer window.

The talented midfielder eventually joined League One side Wycombe on a season-long loan deal at the end of July.

The Hammers talent was wanted by a host of clubs, with no fewer than five League One sides interested in taking him on loan.

West Ham picked Wycombe though, chiefly because they believed that the progressive style of play under boss Matt Bloomfield would best suit Potts.

David Moyes will now be keen on seeing Potts enjoy a successful campaign in the third tier.

Wycombe are not next in action until next weekend, when they head to take on Peterborough United in League One.

The games will keep coming thick and fast for the Chairboys, with Bolton Wanderers, Oxford United and Cambridge United all being squeezed in during October.