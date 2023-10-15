West Ham United scout Mick Doherty has handed in his notice at the Premier League side as he heads to Serie A, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Doherty is a key David Moyes ally at the London Stadium and also worked with the Scot when he was in charge of Everton.

The top talent spotter now fancies a new challenge and has been headhunted by Serie A side Atalanta.

Doherty put in his notice at West Ham last week as he prepares to join the Italian outfit.

Atalanta’s recruitment department is being headed by Lee Congerton and Doherty will work for him.

The side currently sit in sixth place in the Serie A table and have gained a reputation for their smart work in the transfer market.

They cashed in by selling Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester United in the summer transfer window for a fee of over £70m.

Now Atalanta will look to Doherty to spot the next big things coming through as they bid to continue successfully player trading.