Blackpool star CJ Hamilton has told his team-mates they have to back up their win against Stevenage with a performance against Oxford United at the weekend.

The Tangerines secured a 3-0 win against Steve Evans’ high flying Stevenage at the weekend and moved to seventh place in the League One table with 19 points from 12 games.

Blackpool are set to travel to the Kassam Stadium at the weekend to face Liam Manning’s Oxford United, who are second in the league table.

Hamilton, who scored Blackpool’s third goal at the weekend, stated that everyone in the Seasiders squad is pushing each other to get into the team and believes that after recent good results, the team have taken a step in the right direction.

The Seasiders star also stressed that now the challenge for Blackpool is to back up their win against Stevenage with a performance against Oxford United.

“I’ve always backed us from the start of this season to do good things this season so hopefully we can push on and do it”, Hamilton told Blackpool’s official site.

“The squad is very challenging as everyone is pushing, everyone is looking to take the shirt so you’ve got to be good otherwise the gaffer isn’t afraid to change it.

“After last week we should’ve been on the move even more, but we’ve taken a step in the right direction and now we have to go away to Oxford United next week and back it up.”

Blackpool are currently on a three-match undefeated run and Neil Critchley’s side will be determined to continue it against Oxford on Saturday.