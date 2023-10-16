Millwall boss Gary Rowett believes that currently injured star Ryan Leonard provides the side with athleticism and power on par with players in Premier League.

The versatile player has played most of the ongoing campaign as a central defender and in one match he was deployed in the team’s engine room.

He is currently injured and is set to miss Millwall’s visit to face Preston North End this Saturday in the Championship.

Rowett believes that when the 31-year-old is fit and ready to go he is as good as any other player in the team.

He insisted that the level of physicality Leonard provides can only be seen in Premier League-level players, which is not easy to find in the Championship.

“It’s nice to have the flexibility, but it’s also nice to have someone performing at a very, very high level”, Rowett told the South London Press about Leonard’s flexibility and his performances this term.

“At centre-back, he has been as good as anyone in that position – he can deal with pace, and movement and he can step in and join in.

“When he is fit and available, he’s as good as anyone in the team.

“He gives you that Premier League athleticism and power, which isn’t easy to find.”

The Lions will be hoping to see the 31-year-old back on the pitch as soon as possible as they bid to move up the Championship standings.