Portsmouth boss John Mousinho is of the view that youngster Terry Devlin has managed to force himself into Pompey’s first-team squad.

The 19-year-old highly rated midfielder was the centre of attention from several Championship and League One clubs in the summer, but Portsmouth managed to win the race for his signature.

Devlin has made eight appearances in all competitions for Mousinho’s side and has netted one goal and provided one assist so far this season.

The Portsmouth boss stated that the ideal plan for a young player like Devlin’s development is to send him out on loan or not involve him with the first team squad.

But Mousinho stressed that Devlin has forced himself into the first-team set-up at Portsmouth and added that the Pompey management have faith in his abilities.

“We trust him and hopefully he sees a lot of trust is there”, Mousinho told the News.

“The easy thing would have been putting a young lad out on loan or maybe letting him sit and wait to develop, not being involved in squads – but he has forced himself into the reckoning, it’s nothing that we have done.”

Devlin is currently on international duty with the Northern Ireland Under-21 squad and he featured as a substitute against Azerbaijan on Thursday.