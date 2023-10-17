Former Northern Ireland manager Ian Baraclough is of the view that Leicester City star Harry Winks will be targeted by opposition players because of his passing abilities.

Winks spent last season on loan at Sampdoria and this summer, Leicester signed him on a permanent transfer from Tottenham Hotspur.

The 27-year-old has impressed with his performances in Leicester colours and has been a key part of Enzo Maresca’s starting line-up.

Baraclough pointed out that Winks tries to play positive and forward balls whenever he can and he added that his passing abilities will make him a target for opposition players.

The former Leicester academy product believes that half of the time Winks will be put under pressure by the opposition and opposition managers will instruct their players to be around him whenever he receives the ball.

“He will be targeted by the opposition”, Baraclough said on BBC Radio Leicester.

“Players will be told to be around him when he receives the ball.

“I would suggest that over half the amount of times he receives it, he will be under pressure from the opposition.

“All right, you might say that he might play his passes backwards and sideways.

“From the games I have been to live, I watch his movements, I watch when he receives it, I watch his body shape when he is receiving it and he looks to play forward and positive whenever he can.

“He looks to play those diagonal little link passes, whether it is to Wilfred Ndidi or Dewsbury-Hall.”

The defensive midfielder has featured in all eleven league games for Leicester this season, picking up four cautions in the process.