Former Championship star Sam Parkin has hailed Sheffield Wednesday for their appointment of Danny Rohl and thinks that under the German tactician, the Owls might play football similar to Ralph Hasenhuttl’s style.

Sheffield Wednesday recently appointed Rohl as the successor to Xisco Munoz at Hillsborough.

Rohl has experience of working under former Southampton and RB Leipzig boss Hassenhuttl before joining Hansi Flick’s coaching staff.

Parkin hailed the appointment of Rohl as an exciting one and believes that the new Sheffield Wednesday boss has a high pedigree.

He thinks that Sheffield Wednesday might play a style of high-energy and front-pressing football similar to Hassenhuttl’s Southampton side and believes that Rohl has forwards who can execute it.

“I think it is a really exciting appointment”, Parkin said on the What The EFL podcast.

“They needed a little bit of a plan.

“Even though Darren Moore had success last year, I think they have looked a little bit like a mess this season.

“So he has a really good high pedigree; maybe he will look a little bit like Southampton in terms of Hasenhuttl, the energy, high level energy, and loads of pressurising from the front end of the pitch.

“I think it is an exciting one and I think if he is able to focus on the role, who is to say they cannot change their fortunes around?

“I think players are probably there actually to play that type of football I just mentioned, not completely dissimilar to some of the attributes that those forward players in particular have.”

Sheffield Wednesday are the only team in the Championship who have not won a single game this season and it remains to be seen whether Rohl can guide them to their first win.