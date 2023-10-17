Wolves have prioritised signing a striker in the January transfer window but it is likely to be on an initial loan deal, according to The Athletic.

The Black Country club are sitting 14th in the Premier League table on eight points with two wins from their first eight league games.

Wolves had a difficult summer due to financial restrictions and lost several key players in the last transfer window.

The club could well be in a relegation scrap this season and Gary O’Neil is keen to make additions to his squad in January in order to give his side a better chance of survival.

Wolves have prioritised bringing in a new forward in the winter window in order to add more goals to their squad.

O’Neil is aware that having better options up front is going to be necessary to survive in the Premier League this season.

A striker is a major priority but Wolves do not have the funds to buy one in the January window.

They are likely to try and sign a new forward on an initial loan deal with an option or an obligation to buy.