Portsmouth attacker Abu Kamara has admitted that he has a certain goal target that he wants to hit this season but stressed the importance of gaining experience.

The 20-year-old agreed to join Portsmouth on loan from Norwich City last summer in order to play regular first-team football.

He has featured 16 times in all competitions this season for the League One club and has got on the scoresheet twice.

Kamara admitted that he is keen to get over ten goals in all competitions this season as a target but insisted that it is not the be-all and end-all in terms of what he wants to achieve this term.

He insisted that team’s performance is more important and gaining valuable experience in senior football is his priority during his loan stint at Fratton Park.

Kamara told BBC Sounds: “Ideally, I do want over ten goals this season.

“But at the end of the day, it’s about the team performances. I just want to play well and get experience under my belt.

“If the ten goals come great, if not, it’s not a big issue.”

Kamara was a regular goalscorer for Norwich at youth level but has only netted twice in senior football thus far.