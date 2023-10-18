Arsenal, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are amongst a plethora of clubs who are keeping tabs on Lille’s 17-year-old centre-back Leny Yoro, according to journalist Ekrem Konur.

A product of the Lille academy, the young defender has broken into the first team this season and has started the last six Ligue 1 fixtures.

His performances at the heart of Lille’s defence, given his tender years, have attracted the attention of some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

A host of clubs are keeping their eyes on him with a view to snaring him away from Lille in the near future.

He has admirers in the Premier League where at least three clubs are considering making a move for Yoro.

Arsenal and Tottenham are following him from north London and Manchester United are also interested in the young defender.

However, his suitors are not limited to England as Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon are looking at him in his homeland.

La Liga giants Real Madrid have also been taking a look at him and could make a move to land him in the future.

Yoro has a contract until 2025 with Lille and the French club are likely to offer him a new deal to protect their asset.