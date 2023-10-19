Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna pointed out that Rotherham United managing a draw against Southampton in their last game where everyone expected them to lose proves how tough the Millers are.

The Tractor Boys are in second place in the Championship table and are currently on a nine-match unbeaten run.

On Friday, McKenna will take his team to lock horns with Rotherham United, who managed to pick up a point coming from behind against Southampton just before the international break.

McKenna pointed out that Rotherham have brought in a lot of new players and believes the game against the Millers away from home will not be easy.

The Ipswich boss pointed to Rotherham’s draw against Southampton, where everyone expected an easy Saints victory and stated that they are focused on Friday’s challenge.

“They have a lot of new players as well”, McKenna, asked about the last meeting with Rotherham, a 4-1 FA Cup victory, told Ipswich’s media.

“I do not think we can take too much from that game other than knowing that going away from home to Rotherham is never going to be easy.

“Within this division, there is no easy games, certainly for us, after coming up, but I think for anyone.

“Their last game before the break was Southampton away and I am sure everyone would have thought that it would be a Southampton win, but they got a fantastic point there, so we know it is going to be a big challenge.

“We know we are going to have to perform really, really well and that is where our focus is trying to prepare to do that.”

Ipswich have enjoyed a stunning start to the campaign, but Rotherham sit second from bottom and will be desperate for all three points.