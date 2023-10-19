Tam McManus has warned Rangers that Nick Montgomery will not look to shut up shop with Hibernian at Ibrox this weekend and will aim to give the Gers a bloody nose.

Hibs appointed Montgomery as their new boss after parting ways with Lee Johnson and under the new manager the Easter Road outfit are unbeaten in their last five games.

On Saturday, Montgomery will take his Hibernian side to Ibrox to face Rangers, who have also appointed a new manager in the form of Philippe Clement.

McManus believes that the Hibs faithful want Montgomery’s side to give a bloody nose to the Gers on their home turf and he expects the new boss to want the same.

The ex-Hibs star pointed out that Montgomery has always taken an attacking approach in his previous games and he is also confident that the Hibernian boss will not set up his team to sit back against Rangers.

“These are matches that will go a long way to seeing how he goes as the manager at Easter Road because the supporters want to see the Old Firm being given a bloody nose in Glasgow”, McManus wrote in his Daily Record column.

“Hibs fans look forward to these trips and I don’t believe Montgomery is going to go there and shut up shop with one up front.

“I don’t get that feeling from him as a manager.

“He certainly didn’t do it during his time in Australia and he hasn’t done it here since arriving in Edinburgh.

“He went to Tynecastle for the derby and played 4-3-3 with two wingers and a striker.

“That says plenty about his approach.”

Hibs’ last victory against Rangers came at Ibrox in November 2021, when they secured a 3-1 win over the Glasgow outfit.