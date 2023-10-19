Norwich City loan star Abu Kamara has admitted that he can see himself ending up as a left winger at some point.

Kamara joined Portsmouth from Norwich in the summer on a loan deal and has featured 16 times in all competitions this season for the League One club.

He has played as a second striker and has also featured on the flanks for John Mousinho’s side in the ongoing campaign.

Kamara admitted that his preference is to play as a second striker or number 10, but conceded that he is not sure what his position is at this stage of his career.

The Norwich talent indicated that he has enjoyed being deployed on the left flank as well and feels he could end up being a left-winger going forward.

Asked about his best position, Kamara told BBC Sounds: “Honestly, I don’t know.

“I’d say probably a supporting striker or in a 10 role. I actually don’t know.

“If I had to choose, I’d probably choose that.

“I found myself on the left, trying out new things and who knows, I may end up being a left-winger.”

Kamara will hope to continue to impress for the rest of the season before returning to Norwich next summer, where he will try to push for a spot in the first team.